Marisol Nichols reveals how an assault inspired her to go undercover

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Marisol Nichols it goes beyond the call of duty.
Most people know her as the actress who plays Camila Mendes& # 39; mom in RiverdaleBut there are individuals who recognize her as the woman who put them behind bars.
According to an interview with Marie ClaireMarisol and a team of investigators have worked diligently to arrest hundreds of sex traffickers over the past five years. Whether it's being a covert victim, acting like a pimp, or spreading awareness for the cause, Nichols says he strives to catch these "gross,quot; predators before they can hurt a young child.
She was inspired in part to take up this cause because of her own history of drug and sexual abuse. Marisol remembers being raped when she was 11 years old and says it was her "worst nightmare,quot;.
"It changed the whole trajectory of my life in one day," he shares.
From then on, Marisol says she began using "many,quot; drugs as a way to deal with not only rape, but also the discovery that her father was not her biological father. He adopted her and raised her as his, along with her stepbrothers.
Marisol continued on this path and was "just trying to survive,quot; when she stumbled on stardom.
But the landing roles in movies like Vegas Vacation did nothing to help Marisol overcome her personal confusion.
That is, until she became a Scientologist. "Scientology is what saved my damn ass. I would probably be dead," she insists, despite the infamy of the church.
Nichols acknowledges that the Church of Scientology is charged with many crimes, including child abuse, human trafficking, and forced labor. However, as an active member, Marisol believes that these allegations were "completely made up."
Of course, many on social media claim that her church affiliation delegitimizes her authority as an advocate of child abuse, but Marisol remains steadfast in her support of Scientology. As far as she is concerned, critics "have no idea what they are talking about."
"We are not the church known for this kind of thing. Where are the police charges? Where is the evidence?" she claims.
When you are not defending the controversial religious organization or participating in a sting operation, the Riverdale star works with her nonprofit Foundation for a world free of slavery, which she founded in 2014 to raise awareness of the world of sex trafficking. She tells the media: "If the good people don't know, it will keep happening, because the good people are the only ones who will do something about it."
%MINIFYHTML4db644e1591ae46b22533c1195ccd5d413%