Marisol Nichols reveals how an assault inspired her to go undercover

Marisol Nichols it goes beyond the call of duty.

Most people know her as the actress who plays Camila Mendes& # 39; mom in RiverdaleBut there are individuals who recognize her as the woman who put them behind bars.

According to an interview with Marie ClaireMarisol and a team of investigators have worked diligently to arrest hundreds of sex traffickers over the past five years. Whether it's being a covert victim, acting like a pimp, or spreading awareness for the cause, Nichols says he strives to catch these "gross,quot; predators before they can hurt a young child.

She was inspired in part to take up this cause because of her own history of drug and sexual abuse. Marisol remembers being raped when she was 11 years old and says it was her "worst nightmare,quot;.

"It changed the whole trajectory of my life in one day," he shares.