Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Frederik Andersen combine for the epic rooftop alley to the pool

In the midst of the ongoing quarantine, we have often heard that athletes are recovering just like we were during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are forced to stay home with their families, trying to escape the storm away from the field, the field or the ice, where we are usually used to seeing them surprise us with their athletic abilities.

Right now, they are like us, right?

Incorrect.

An example: this video from Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, Instagram.

Yes, that's Toronto goalkeeper Frederik Andersen riding Matthews with a rooftop assist in an alley pool. I don't know about you, but that doesn't sound too much like the daily routine I've fallen into in the past six weeks.

The obvious difference between Matthews and the rest of us would have to be the gleaming all-white Arizona mansion he calls home. From what you can see at the bottom of the video, it looks like a pretty sweet pad to quarantine. Andersen, who stays with Matthews after failing to return to his home in Denmark, is probably fine with the arrangements.

Even fellow Maple Leafs keeper Jack Campbell caught a bit of FOMO when he saw the clip.

"I love those guys, they are amazing," he said in a call to reporters on Thursday. "We've been texting once a week or so and we just stay informed and it looks like they're having a good time … I'm pretty jealous of the Austin setup. I wish I had that here in Los Angeles, but I definitely I'll laugh with them soon. "

The second difference would be the Matthews technique. No one knows how many takes it took the pair to get it right, but they make the rooftop alley look easy. The way Matthews hits the ball with conviction, sending it flying across the pool, is really something to behold. Andersen also deserves credit for attendance, putting her in a penny for Matthews to finish.

According to Andersen, the two planned to do some hockey drills on the Matthews home sports court with the NHL season still on hiatus. Maybe they've been doing it off camera, or maybe those plans were temporarily shelved in favor of working on these tricks. Either way, it is clear that they are using this free time to hone their talents in sports other than hockey.

So the next time you hear someone say that athletes are "like us,quot; during this pandemic, just remember: they are not.