Man arrested after breaking Eminem's window and breaking into his house

A man named Matthew David Hughes has been taken into police custody after breaking the Slim Shady's kitchen window and breaking into his home in Detroit, Michigan.

Up News Info
Man has been held on $ 50,000 bail after allegedly breaking into EminemIt is home to Detroit, Michigan.

Matthew David Hughes He is accused of using a cobblestone to break a kitchen window and gain access to the property in early April 2020, triggering an alarm in the middle of the night.

The house is located in a gated community, but according to TMZ, the 26-year-old managed to evade security, including Eminem's own team of guards.

Sources claim that the hip-hop superstar got up to investigate and came face-to-face with Hughes in his living room.

Police were called to the scene and Hughes was arrested for felonies of trespassing on first-degree homes and malicious destruction of a building. He remains behind bars in the city's Macomb County Jail.

