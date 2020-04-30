Love Island Could Be Eliminated in Stark Assessment Coronavirus Challenges – Up News Info

ITV television director Kevin Lygo offered a frankly honest assessment of the coronavirus riddles facing the UK commercial broadcaster.

During an Edinburgh TV Festival event broadcast on YouTube, Lygo vividly described a nightmare setting where ITV is unable to do tent shows like Love island, their soaps dry before the summer, and their schedules face countless months of interruption as television recovers.

On the details, Lygo suggested that there is a real danger that Love island It will not go into production in Mallorca this summer due to the pandemic. The ITV Studios program, which is a key revenue generator due to its young and loyal audience, will go into pre-production in six weeks and is at the top of its agenda.

He said there is a risk that the team of 200 people from the program will not be able to travel to the Spanish island, and if they can, they may be quarantined. Lygo added that they explored doing Love island in Cornwall in the UK, but decided he would distort the DNA of the show, in which singles hang out in the Mediterranean sun.

In addition, he said that the program may not give the right tone for the times in which we live. "What signal could it be sending if we're doing a show where everyone is piling up hugging each other and the rest of the world? I can't get close to anyone in the park," he said. "I'm a little uncomfortable with that."

There was better news on another entertainment show: The masked singer. ITV Entertainment Director Katie Rawcliffe said the show is currently airing in the UK and will go into production later this year "with or without an audience." Lygo added that observing social distancing measures is "more manageable for us in a closed and protected space" as The masked singer studio, unlike big live productions like the Brittany Has Talent Finals, which have been indefinitely delayed. The masked singer is scheduled to return next January.

Lygo was also down-to-earth about the challenges of getting ITV soaps back into production, hinting that there is a very real danger that the station will run out of episodes in the coming weeks. ITV is supplied with Emmerdale episodes until May, while Coronation Street It can air until June after the station rationed the dramas for a longer period of time. Getting them back into production is taking up a lot of Lygo's thinking right now.

“Now they are working very hard on how, if the restrictions are lifted a bit, we make the soaps safely. So we are seeing that because ITV without soaps is hardly ITV. Therefore, they are terribly important to get it working again, "said Lygo.

He added that there will be two more players to avoid scenes with large numbers of people, while the camera trick is also being explored to get the actors to get a closer look, a technique that is currently being used in Australian soap. Neighbors. ITV is considering testing the cast and crew of coronaviruses to allow for closer interaction, while older or more vulnerable team members will be protected longer. "We won't shoot again until we're convinced it's safe," he said, jokingly adding, "I don't want Ken Barlow to get sick on my watch."

The television director said the drama is "the most difficult" of the genres in which to get the cameras rolling again, and even when it is safe to film, he noted that the actors will be double-booked on projects they did not complete before La pandemic swept the industry. He used Vicky McClure as an example: the actress has not wrapped Duty fulfillment for the BBC, so you will have to finish that shoot before you can move on to the ITV drama Breaking point. “Everything has to be put on hold. Then you have to wait for them to come back and then other people are not ready. Then I can see problems coming down the road, "said Lygo.

As a result of the hiatus in production and the cancellation of major sporting events, such as Euro 2020, Lygo said "there will be many replays" on the ITV calendar in the coming months. ITV is working to close some gaps in the short term and believes that real entertainment filmed in the UK could be one way to achieve this. To this end, factual entertainment director Sue Murphy said she is developing a travel program with Joanna Lumley, in which the actress will be traveling in Britain.

Lygo said ITV must improve its game amidst competition from streamers, including Netflix and Amazon. "By not having the best daylight saving time now because we don't have the sport, and by doing a lot of reps, will people kick the habit (of watching traditional television)?" I ask. "We will have to be better at what we do because audiences are now more technologically savvy and there are more options than ever before in broadcast history."