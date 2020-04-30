Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase reveals weight loss transformation

Love is blind star Kelly Chase He is revealing the blood, sweat, and tears that went into his epic physical transformation.
The health and wellness expert visited Instagram with an inspiring look at her own weight loss journey, writing: "The days of Googling,quot; how to lose weight "are gone. True transparency, I became a certified health coach. and THEN I fought an emotional and exhausting fight of weight and body image. "
Kelly, 33, said her struggles finally ended when she realized that "everything is connected, and when there is an imbalance (STRESS) in your relationships, career, exercise (and) sexuality, there is also an imbalance in your health. nutritional. "
It's certainly easier said than done, but the reality TV personality explained that "as soon as I started applying these principles, I grew closer to myself, and so everything started to change, improve."
"Fear no longer exists," added Kelly. "Opportunities come easily to me. Trust is my best friend. Sometimes she needs to talk a little, but for the most part, she remains strong in vulnerability and resistance!"
Kelly continued her reflection in the comment section of the post, saying she has earned far more than a number on the scale.
"For me, my mindset was not in a good place when I was heavier," he wrote. "So, although physically there is a transformation, there was also a great internal transformation and that was what I shared in my message that when I started to deepen my career, relationships, etc., it was when my mentality began to change and my love it grew by itself. "
Kelly was one of 12 singles who participated in the popular Netflix series hoping to know her person forever. Unfortunately for Kelly, who promised to Kenny Barnes After forging a relationship without ever having seen each other, their love story didn't work.
At Love is blind Finally, Kelly left Kenny at the altar.
During the cast reunion, the two made peace and Kenny revealed that he is in a relationship with someone new.