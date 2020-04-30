Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase reveals weight loss transformation

Love is blind star Kelly Chase He is revealing the blood, sweat, and tears that went into his epic physical transformation.

The health and wellness expert visited Instagram with an inspiring look at her own weight loss journey, writing: "The days of Googling,quot; how to lose weight "are gone. True transparency, I became a certified health coach. and THEN I fought an emotional and exhausting fight of weight and body image. "

Kelly, 33, said her struggles finally ended when she realized that "everything is connected, and when there is an imbalance (STRESS) in your relationships, career, exercise (and) sexuality, there is also an imbalance in your health. nutritional. "

It's certainly easier said than done, but the reality TV personality explained that "as soon as I started applying these principles, I grew closer to myself, and so everything started to change, improve."