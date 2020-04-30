Los Angeles to Offer Free Coronavirus Testing to All Residents, Up News Info

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, in association with Sean Penn's CORE organization, says that all residents of Los Angeles County will be offered free tests for coronaviruses, whether symptomatic or not.

Garcetti said at his briefing on Wednesday that Los Angeles will become the first city in the US. USA Offering free coronavirus testing to all residents, and then expanding it to include all residents of L.A. County

Garcetti said the city now has the testing capacity to provide evidence for anyone in Los Angeles County who wants one. Until now, the tests have been available only to essential front-line workers, such as health professionals and supermarket employees, and those with symptoms of COVID-19.

"We've been opening up to more and more people every night, and at the end of the day we have the evidence that remains," Garcetti said. "We were confident that we could move forward (with more generalized evidence)."

More details are expected during Garcetti's press conference later today.

Penn joined Garcetti for a press conference on April 16 in which Penn announced that his organization had partnered with Garcetti's office to increase coronavirus testing efforts in Southern California.