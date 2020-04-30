Look at today's AL Roker Surprise Food Bank workers with groceries

Al Roker I just performed the sweetest act of kindness.
During the Thursday episode of TODAY, the fan-favorite weather forecaster surprised food bank workers in San Antonio, Texas with groceries and supplies as they continue to supply those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
After listening to the moving stories of Juan ramos and Angela Williams, two members of the R3 Student Outreach organization who have been delivering meals to members of their community who need it, Al connected with the duo via video call to applaud their generous work.
"The things you've been doing for your communities blew us away when we found out, so we wanted to do something for you to help you carry on with your mission," he joked, instructing Juan and Angela to head to their front door to see his surprise. To say thank you, the TODAY show donated thousands of dollars in groceries to help supply food bank R3 and lined the street in front of Juan and Angela's houses with supplies.
Al also arranged for some of the shopping and essentials to go to Angela after learning that she lost her job and that she relied on local food banks to feed her family in the wake of the pandemic. After thanking the newscaster, she told the TODAY team: "If you ever come to San Antonio, give me a call. I'll make dinner for you."
Earlier in the episode, Angela shared that she was a survivor of Hurricane Katrina and explained that her family ran out of food and shelter after the deadly 2005 storm. "A hot meal is something that many of us take for granted," she said. "I don't want any child or parent to feel that or know what that feels like because I know how it feels. I know what it is to be hungry."
She added: "I want to be that person who gives them a hot meal and says," You know what? There is hope. Do not give up ".
Like Angela, Juan also expressed his gratitude for Al's donation and revealed that the R3 food bank has helped serve at least 4,000 meals since he took the initiative. "It is not an option not to do what we are doing," he said. "We are going to do this. We are going to help people."
Watch Al surprise Juan and Angela in the heartwarming video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML0528d367d718264a34eba80bf96a46a612%%MINIFYHTML0528d367d718264a34eba80bf96a46a613%