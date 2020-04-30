Look at today's AL Roker Surprise Food Bank workers with groceries

Al Roker I just performed the sweetest act of kindness.

During the Thursday episode of TODAY, the fan-favorite weather forecaster surprised food bank workers in San Antonio, Texas with groceries and supplies as they continue to supply those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

After listening to the moving stories of Juan ramos and Angela Williams, two members of the R3 Student Outreach organization who have been delivering meals to members of their community who need it, Al connected with the duo via video call to applaud their generous work.

"The things you've been doing for your communities blew us away when we found out, so we wanted to do something for you to help you carry on with your mission," he joked, instructing Juan and Angela to head to their front door to see his surprise. To say thank you, the TODAY show donated thousands of dollars in groceries to help supply food bank R3 and lined the street in front of Juan and Angela's houses with supplies.