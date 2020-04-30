Lockheed Martin offers new details of its innovative radar technology – Defense Blog

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp., revealed details of its new radar technology.

Lockheed Martin has a long history of weapons system development, and the company's contributions to radar technology are redefining the future of radar and radar manufacturing.

"You can't stop what you can't see, and we are the eyes of our customers," said Dr. Rob Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Radar and Sensor Systems. "The radar products we deliver will ensure that they can prevail against next-generation threats."

"We recently had a US Army colonel at one of our sites who thanked us profusely for the work we had done to get the Q-53 out into the field," said Smith. “In the deployment, his unit was constantly on defense, ducking and taking cover and suffering a tremendous loss of life, but after acquiring the Q-53, it absolutely cleared the battlefield. This radar is saving lives every day. "

The Q-53 detects, classifies, tracks, and determines the location of enemy fire in 360 or 90 degree modes. The system provides improved performance, including increased mobility, increased reliability and supportability, lower life cycle cost, and reduced crew size.

According to the company, the development of the next generation of radars is being driven by a rapidly changing battlefield.

Lockheed Martin's innovative radar work includes developing radar systems with open and scalable architecture, exploring sensor convergence, and developing and delivering the next generation of radar products.

Lockheed Martin's focus on developing open architecture and scalable radar systems enables our engineers to deliver radars more quickly, our systems will grow as new ones emerge, and our customers will keep pace with current and future threats as their radar continues. running in the field.

Likewise, our work on sensor convergence is driven by a commitment to supporting our customers' need to navigate a rapidly changing threat environment. Multifunctional sensors add flexibility and capacity and can be widely distributed on all platforms.

Lastly, Lockheed Martin is actively developing and delivering the next generation of radar products like Space Fence and our Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR).

"Space Fence is the most advanced radar in the world, and when it is implemented, LRDR will be even more advanced," said Smith. "Both are designed for complex threats, and both are critical to protecting our people."

Lockheed Martin's next-generation radar products also include:

Development of radars that use reusable components as a base, together with technology to communicate in different radar frequency bands (X, S, L, etc.), to help us tailor the necessary radar product to the mission / customer need

Development of advanced systems in sensor convergence that allow multiple missions in one opening

Development and delivery of the next generation of radar products such as Sentinel A4, Space Fence and our Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR)

All of Lockheed Martin's work in radar technology is based on a commitment to our customers and an understanding of how important radars are to our warriors.

"As a company, we are fortunate to maintain such a strong position in the radar market," said Smith. "We have excellent technology, a strong team and a strong commitment to offer the next generation of radars."