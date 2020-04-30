Home Entertainment LL Cool J addresses Drake's comparisons: we are very different artists

LL Cool J addresses Drake's comparisons: we are very different artists

Hip Hop legend LL Cool J recently opened up to Drake's comparisons that he says he's been getting over the years, but says they are very different.

"I put that love, and that woman, that vibe in there that gives men a lane," LL Cool J told Complex. "People compare me to Drake all the time, but we are very different artists because I have a lot of hard drives. I am very diverse, but in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that, who I am happy for. I also like his music very much. "

