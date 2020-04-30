LL Cool J addresses Drake's comparisons: we are very different artists

Hip Hop legend LL Cool J recently opened up to Drake's comparisons that he says he's been getting over the years, but says they are very different.

"I put that love, and that woman, that vibe in there that gives men a lane," LL Cool J told Complex. "People compare me to Drake all the time, but we are very different artists because I have a lot of hard drives. I am very diverse, but in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that, who I am happy for. I also like his music very much. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

He also talked about some other artists that music has helped pave the way.

"I'm glad that he created a genre. I'm glad that now, years later, a Fabolous can go out there and do his thing and still be highly respected as a lyricist," LL said. "A Jadakiss can make his love song and still be respected as a lyricist."