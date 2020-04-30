Lively is giving your beauty a rest accessory today with a free sleep mask on all orders

Free Sleep Mask in All orders The | Animated

Lively was created with the pillars of high style and comfort. Underwear and bras are literally the foundation of a woman's wardrobe, so comfort is king, well, queen. Either way, those of us with long-haul days need to function, but they don't care about fashion either. That is what Lively does best. Today they are adding an adorable "Hit snooze "beauty mask to each order for free. No minimum price and no code needed.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

They are also organizing a mix and match sale in bras and underwear. It is not shameful to clean up your unmentionable drawer in the spring as a quarantine activity. Right now you can get 2 bras for $ 60 or 3 bras for $ 80. The underpants run 3 for $ 25.

Free shipping on all orders and the deal appears to run through May 4.