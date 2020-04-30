Live audio of oral arguments – Up News Info

When the Supreme Court meets by conference call on Monday, the media will mark a milestone: the judges are allowing live audio access to the oral arguments.

As of now, the move is temporary, as the coronavirus crisis has forced the high court, like much of the country, to work remotely. In normal times, oral arguments would be open to the public and the media, but with strict rules against cameras and recording devices, while audio was available days later.

C-SPAN is configured to provide live audio of the arguments on its television and radio channels, as well as on its website and application.

For decades, the public affairs network, which is funded by the cable industry, has requested permission to bring cameras to court, aligning it with its coverage of House and Senate cameras and many events in the White House. That has not happened, even after demonstrating for a group of judges to demonstrate that such coverage would be discreet.

Things changed a bit in 2000 when the judges debated Bush vs. Gore, the case that solved the presidential elections of that year. An early audio release of the oral arguments was allowed, though only for later in the day, forcing networks to stream the content even after reporting much of what was said. Since then, there have been other cases in which the court has allowed an earlier audio broadcast, but generally the public and the media have had to wait for Friday's posts on the Supreme Court website.

The coronavirus crisis forced the Supreme Court to rethink its policies. After postponing the oral arguments in several cases in March and April, he rescheduled those hearings during the month of May, making it clear that they would be by teleconference and that there would be some audio version available.

C-SPAN attorney general Bruce Collins called the court's decision "historic."

"The initial report was that they would do a conference call," he said. "What was lost in that was that there was going to be live audio."

What seems to have weighed in favor of allowing such coverage is the need for oral arguments to be public proceedings. This is not possible if access to the court is restricted. So the solution is a live broadcast.

"They never point out what they're going to do," said Collins. "They don't talk about it. They just make announcements about what they're doing with the media."

The court is providing the audio broadcast to the networking group, chaired by Fox News, and to the Associated Press and C-SPAN. Fox News will have correspondent David Spunt covering live from court, with an analysis from chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream.

The first case on Monday will be a case, Patent & Trademark v Booking.Com, which has to do with whether a company can flag a generic term.

It may not be a dazzling eavesdropping, but it's soon to be one of the most anticipated cases in the court's mandate. That will be on May 12, when the judges will hear Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutche Bank AG, having to do with whether the president should release his tax returns.

So could live audio be normal for the court? Collins does not want to predict, saying it could "go either way." He has his doubts that this means that the judges are also warming up at the idea of ​​cameras in court. "If they did, it would probably require a new generation of judges," he said.

In the past, the main resistance to that has been the idea that it will interrupt proceedings, or that lawyers would play on camera.

The late judge Antonin Scalia also expressed concern that that would mean the clips would be taken from contextless oral arguments, Collins said. And there has also been an idea that the cameras "would interfere with the dignity of the court," he said, since the proceedings still have an aura to them that other sectors of the government do not.

Prospective judges are generally asked about cameras in court during their Senate confirmation hearings, and there seems to be a fairly common answer: They are open to considering the idea.

But "once the candidate becomes a judge, the subject is silent or no longer in favor," Collins said.