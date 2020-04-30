Live-action rehake of "Hercules" in the works at Disney with the Russo Brothers production, scribe writing "Shang-Chi" – Up News Info

Home Entertainment Live-action rehake of "Hercules" in the works at Disney with the Russo...

The Up News Info has confirmed that a live-action version of the 1997 Disney animated film Hercules is in development with Anthony and Joe Russo producing and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Screenwriter David Callaham tapped to write.

Russos is ready to produce through its AGBO label.

While not one of the studio's top-grossing 90s renaissance animated musicals, Hercules It was the first 1997 cartoon from the Burbank, California studio that grossed $ 99.1M domestically and more than $ 153M WW. The original photo, which followed Zeus and Hera's son when he stripped himself of his immortality as a child and became a true hero, had 18 accredited writers with Ron Clements and Jon Musker as directors.

