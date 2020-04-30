Little League World Series canceled for the first time – Up News Info

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – This year's Little League World Series and championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League president Stephen Keener announced the cancellations on a Facebook live stream Thursday afternoon from the league's headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be "impossible,quot; to host the events amid the restrictions. ongoing in large meetings and trips.

The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and has never been canceled before. Next year would be the 75th game of the tournament; That milestone has been delayed until 2022.

"Let me tell people in all of those communities and everywhere we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable," Keener said. "It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from around the world to the Williamsport community, as well as to those six other communities that have been such good friends and supporters of ours over the years."

He added that travel restrictions would also make it impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and safely bring those teams to the United States.

However, the Little League has not canceled the 2020 regular season. Keener said there were reasons for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on state and local restrictions.

The annual Major League Baseball game in Williamsport, which this year would feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on August 23, has been canceled, MLB said.

"While the cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series is extremely disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved must be of utmost importance. We look forward to our return to Williamsport for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic, ”said Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement.

Little League announced in March that the season was on hold until at least May 11 due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against gatherings of 50 or more people.

After that date, Keener said, districts and leagues should look to states and localities for guidance on when or if the season may resume. He also urged districts to hold star tournaments to give children at least a taste of the competition to be lost with the removal of the World Series qualification.

"We will be very susceptible to (changing) the eligibility requirements and we will be very flexible to allow as many children as possible to play for the remainder of the Little League 2020 season," he said.

Along with the Little League World Series, held in South Williamsport, the other canceled events were the World Series of Little League Softball in Greenville, North Carolina; Junior League Baseball in Taylor, Michigan; Junior League Softball in Kirkland, Washington; Senior League Baseball in Easley, South Carolina; and Senior League Softball in Sussex County, Delaware.