Little House On The Prairie aired "quarantine,quot; and "plague,quot; episodes more than 40 years ago, and fans can't believe the similarity to the COVID-19 pandemic

Fans who have been watching old episodes of the famous NBC border drama Little house on the meadow They are going crazy on social media for two episodes aired over 40 years ago that are eerily similar to today's COVID-19 pandemic.

Little house on the meadow It was developed between 1974 and 1983, and was based on the popular children's book series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. She told the story of her family's struggles in the late 19th century.

The plague of the 1975 episode Little House On The Prairie saw Charles Ingalls isolated from his family after a virus outbreak https://t.co/yzksHfrOUI – Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) April 30, 2020

Two episodes in the series, titled "Plague,quot; and "Quarantine," focused on the typhus epidemic and a mysterious mountain fever, respectively, that were common occurrences at the time. "Plague,quot; features Walnut Grove citizens suffering from burning fevers as typhus travels through the city. As the townspeople are quarantined and the death rate increases, everyone is paralyzed by fear and confusion.

In "Quarantine,quot; there is a mysterious mountain fever that forces Walnut Grove to close and everyone goes into quarantine. Fans who are watching the episodes cannot believe the similarities to today's pandemic, and are making their feelings known on social media.

"I thought it would take me a while to get away from the news and the constant coverage of coronaviruses," one fan tweeted. "He lit an old replay of,quot; Little House on the Prairie "and it's a FLU EPIDEMIC, really?" Another added: "I have been preparing for #Coronavirus since I saw the episode of,quot; The Little House on the Prairie "Quarantine,quot; as a child. "

Melissa Gilbert, who played the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder, tells the New York Post that she's been thinking a lot about how Little house on the meadow He addressed the subject of life in isolation during the episodes.

"I realized how prophetic it was," says the 55-year-old man. “We can all learn something from what happens in that episode (Plague). Even on that small scale, much of what they were doing now is applicable. The people mitigated the situation by having everyone quarantined at home, placing the sick in one place and trying to find the source. "

The episode of "The Plague,quot;, which first made people cry, aired for the first time on January 29, 1975, and tells the story of how Laura's father, Charles Ingalls, the local pastor, the Reverend Alden, and the City doctor Dr. Baker trying to contain the typhus outbreak.

The three men turn the local church into a temporary hospital and morgue for infected people as they try to find out where the disease came from. At the beginning of the episode, viewers are shown a cornmeal warehouse with rats running around sacks of flour, but Peterson, the owner of the warehouse, doesn't notice.

Melissa Gilbert says that Little house on the meadow It's about "love and community," and she says the "Plague,quot; episode focuses on "personal sacrifice for the common good."

Little house on the prairie on TG4 and guess what … they have a pandemic. See this. pic.twitter.com/pOPGc2goSv – Sir Marc Blah Blah (@marcblah) April 26, 2020

"Just like now, Walnut Grove residents were all together," says Gilbert. "They didn't have the scientific breakthroughs that we have or any real treatment, but they came together as a community to overcome the crisis."

At the end of "Plague,quot;, Charles and Doc Baker discover the source of the typhus and burn the warehouse. Gilbert says he wishes we could find a warehouse full of rats and turn it on so the coronavirus ends.

"It behooves us to help," says Gilbert. “Even if that is reading a book to someone who is locked up, running errands or even sending a letter to someone who is home and does not expect it. We have to find a way out of this together. "

