Lin-Manuel Miranda's father hospitalized after suffering from kidney stones

Actor from & # 39; Mary Poppins Returns & # 39; He asks his social media followers to pray for his sick father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., who is struggling with kidney stones.

Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda He called fans to pray for his father after he was hospitalized with kidney stones.

The "Hamilton"The creator and former star went to Twitter on Thursday April 30, 2020 and revealed to his father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., he had to seek emergency treatment after he could no longer bear the pain.

"I pray for my friends @Vegalteno, in the emergency room (ER) right now for a combination of hernia / kidney stones. Endured as long as I could without going to the hospital, but here we are," said Lin-Manuel.

"Now he's drugged with painkillers, send him good thoughts and sad things. Thanks (sic)."

The "Mary Poppins returns"The actor later explained that his father had been discharged but was still dealing with the health problem.

"Update: She is back home, with medications, kidney stones still there, taking it day by day," she shared four hours later. "Thank you all for the kindness throughout the day."