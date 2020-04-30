Lime reportedly plans to fire up to 100 employees

Lime plans to lay off between 80 and 100 of its workers, according to Axios, an indication that the company has had financial problems during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Lime did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Bloomberg He also reported that layoffs in Lime could be on the way, saying the cuts could affect staff in both the United States and Europe and could affect up to 190 workers. However, "we understand that the number is significantly less,quot; Axios reported today. Some employees have already been told that they are being released, Bloomberg said. Bloomberg He also reported in March that Lime was considering firing 50 to 70 people.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Lyft, Uber and Bird have recently made layoffs

The scooter startup is not the only on-demand transportation company experiencing challenges during the pandemic: Lyft laid off 17 percent of its workforce today, Uber is reportedly considering cutting up to 20 percent of its staff, and the Rival bird scooter company roughly 30 percent of its staff last month. Lime also laid off 14 percent of its staff and left 12 markets in January in an effort to help the company achieve profitability.

The scooter startup has acquired the assets of the electric skateboard company Boosted, The edge reported on April 15, and Lime purchased those assets with more than 61 million common shares of the company.