Leslie Grossman's husband seeks dissolution of marriage after 21 years

Jon Bronson, who shares his 13-year-old daughter Goldie with the & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; actress, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County courts in late April.

There are problems in paradise for Leslie Grossman. After being married for more than two decades since he married in 1999, the "American horror story"The actress and husband Jon Bronson are heading for divorce after he sought dissolution of their union.

On Tuesday, April 28, Bronson reportedly filed for divorce in Los Angeles County courts. His estranged wife, the 48-year-old actress, has still responded to his presentation, but TMZ noted that talks about custody of his adopted teenage daughter Goldie or spousal support have yet to be revealed.

Leslie revealed that she and Bronson adopted their 13-year-old son in 2019. At the time, she tweeted, "I am adopted. My son is adopted. I love some adoptions. But I also love women who have autonomy over their own bodies and not letting religious extremists use their screwed-up cult beliefs to enslave women and deny us our right to #WEWONTGOBACK healthcare. "

So far, Leslie has not released a statement regarding the split, but she did post about taking something "one day at a time" on Instagram earlier this month. "Oh hi, how are you? My vibe today is 'I WANT THIS RIGHT NOW, I HATE IT'," he wrote. "Would you think I'd learned by now that going crazy and not accepting what's out of my control isn't helpful?"

"But here we are," continued the actress who plays Margaret Booth in the "1984" installment of the series created by Ryan Murphy. "So my plan for today: make it to lunch. Then to dinner. Then, try not to stay up late trapped in Shitts Creek. Repeat. Also new is dessert after each meal and HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

Marriage issues aside, Leslie is best known for her role as a regular series in "American Horror Story." Apart from that, she has also appeared in "Grey's Anatomy","Charmed","CSI: Crime Scene Investigation","10 things I hate about you","Modern Family"and"The good placeAs for his film career, he appeared on "Miss Sympathy 2: Armed and Fabulous","Bitty Bitty Titty Committee"and"Spring breakdown"