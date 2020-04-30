LeBron James to host virtual graduation ceremony for high school seniors

As many of you know, due to the pandemic, high school seniors across the country cannot have a traditional senior year when it comes to celebrating their accomplishments as they progress to the next phases of their lives. Unfortunately, with everything closed, they cannot experience their graduation party or even a traditional graduation ceremony.

However, LeBron James steps in to help ease disappointment with a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate the class of 2020. The LeBron James family Foundation He teamed up with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation to organize "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,quot;.

LeBron said to ESPN"It has been a difficult few months for all of us, but I really feel especially in the 2020 senior class. The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It is not fair. Every graduate needs to know how we feel about them and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class will be special because they really know how to persevere. "

The special event will take place on May 16 and will air across multiple networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and other streaming services.

The special graduation ceremony will be a star-studded event as Pharrell Williams, YBN Cordae, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and many others are slated to participate.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94