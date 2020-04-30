LeBron James teases & # 39; Space Jam: A New Legacy & # 39; with a hat on IG, and Twitter goes crazy

Fans have been waiting for a sequel to "Space Jam,quot; since the original came out with Michael Jordan. On Thursday, LeBron James gave fans a little insight into what to expect from the new movie, which will be out in July 2021.

James posted a video of boomerang on his Instagram page, wearing a black hat with the logo for the next movie.

For those who struggle to read backwards, the film's title is "Space Jam: A New Legacy,quot;. The new logo caused quite a stir on social media. Some fans loved it, some hated it, and some were just there to read the comments.

Of course, many will use the upcoming film as yet another record to launch the fire of the LeBron-vs.-MJ debate.

In Space Jam 2, I heard the Martians go down and LeBron decides to leave his team and join them, but only for a 4-year contract. https://t.co/q797xknicN Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – Frosty Bias (@frostybias) April 30, 2020

Some hope that the modern version still includes some of that 'dynamism' of the 90s.

Let's hope Bill Murray returns for the sequel.