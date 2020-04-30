LeBron James Sets Record in Potential Resumption of 2019-2020 NBA Season

The king has issued his decree.

LeBron James has disclosed that he does not want to be talked about canceling the 2019-2020 NBA season, which was revealed in a tweet sent on Thursday.

Did you see any reports on executives and agents wishing to cancel the season? That's not true at all. No one I know saying something like that. As soon as it is safe, we would like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready. No one should cancel anything. 👑 – LeBron James (@ KingJames) April 30, 2020

In March, the NBA became the first American professional sports league to suspend its season due to the coronavirus pandemic that spread across the country. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was the first of several NBA players who tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the past few weeks there has been some movement on the NBA side to get the ball rolling on the season restart. The league first announced that players would be allowed to return to the team's practice facilities in towns and cities where the coronavirus blockade and orders to stay home were more lax. There was also a report issued by The Athletic & # 39; s Shams Charania that a possible NBA season could resume in Orlando, Florida, with Disney World hosting for the remainder of the season.

Las Vegas has also been a rumored place for a possible reboot.

In all likelihood, if the NBA season resumes, logic dictates that there will likely be some sort of modified playoff structure in place of the traditional 16-team format.

No matter how you split it, the Lakers 49-14 would be at the top of the Western Conference, LeBron's sophomore year in Los Angeles and the first alongside fellow superstar Anthony Davis.