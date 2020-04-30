Home Entertainment LeBron James just revealed that "Space Jam A New Legacy,quot; is the...

LeBron James just revealed that "Space Jam A New Legacy,quot; is the name of the sequel to "Space Jam,quot;"

It seems like we've been talking about LeBron James starring Space Jam 2 for like 15 years.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

But in reality, it's only been a little less than two years since LeBron officially confirmed that he was starring in the sequel.

And since then, we haven't received any details about the movie.

Well, today on Instagram, LeBron officially announced the name of the sequel: Space Jam A new legacy!!!

And I realize that the video is a mirror image, so this is what it looks like inverted:

Honestly, the title is epic and appropriate, and I love that the logo also pays homage to the original movie:

Of course, kids from the 90s are totally involved in this (we've been waiting 24 years!):

Space Jam A new legacy hits theaters on July 16, 2021, so this will be me until then:

Warner Bros.

Honestly, 2020 has been a messy shit show, so maybe we can cancel it and jump straight to July 2021?

