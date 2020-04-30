Leah Messer blames low self-esteem for disguising abortion as a miscarriage in & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39;

Instagram

Although she wished not to lie about the termination of her pregnancy, the author of & # 39; Hope, Grace and Faith & # 39; promises & # 39; to overcome the decision & # 39; it took and & # 39; learn from that experience & # 39 ;.

Leah Messer it has opened up about a big lie he made in the past. Years after disguising her abortion as a miscarriage in the season 4 premiere of "Teen mom 2"The television personality unveiled the truth in a new memoir titled" Hope, Grace & Faith "and blamed her low self-esteem for the distortion.

In the headlines of his shocking revelation even before his book went on sale, the 28-year-old reality star revealed the true reason behind his deception in a candid interview. "I had very low self-esteem at that point in my life and I allowed 100% others to control my decision making," he told People.

While she now regrets covering up her abortion with a history of miscarriage, the mother of three said she believed at the time that she had aborted her baby with her fiancé. Jeremy Calvert. "Really, with all my heart, I felt that I was convinced that this was really what was happening," he said.

On why she decided to end her pregnancy, Leah shared in her memoirs that she was not ready to have a child with Calvert, with whom she later shares Adalynn, 7. Her uncertain feelings for her ex-husband Corey Simms, who is also the father of her 10-year-old twins, Aliannah and Aleeah, was also overwhelming her at the time.

"I was devastated," she wrote. "Having a baby with Jeremy would be the end of any opportunity that Corey and I had to make things work for our family. I was sad for myself, but most of all I was sad for our girls. I knew I had screwed up, and I felt who had ruined their lives on top of mine. "

For now, Leah wished she had the courage to tell the truth. "Looking back now, I just wish I had it. I wish I had what was going on," he confided. "[I wish I hadn't been] afraid of what everyone was going to say … but I won't dwell on the decision I made at the time. I'm going to rise above the decision I made and learn from that experience."

Noting that she "would own it all" if she "told [her] own story and [her] own truth," Leah said, "that was the purpose behind the writing process, the passion behind my book, all the momentum that I had behind [I wanted to] open and allow others to see all the imperfections, because that's fine. We are perfectly imperfect and we can accept every imperfection that comes our way, all the adversities, no matter what. "