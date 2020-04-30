Leading plan for NHL comeback includes empty tracks

Get used to the concept of capsules and discs if the NHL is going to have any chance of completing its season, and the most likely scenarios require games on empty, air-conditioned arenas during the dog's summer days.

What is emerging as the main plan involves bringing teams back to a few empty NHL buildings to complete some, if not all, of the remaining regular-season games before opening the playoffs and awarding the 125th Stanley Cup time in the last 127 years. .

The more aggressive schedule would see players return to the home court on May 15, followed by training camp and possible exhibition games in June, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The regular season would resume in July, with the Cup awarded in September, the person said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been finalized.

Commissioner Gary Bettman stressed that no decisions have been made, noting that government and medical officials will finally make a call when sports can return. Still, the league and the NHL Players Association have formed a joint committee to determine a way forward that could get the games back on the ice sometime in July without fan attendance.

The joint committee released a statement Wednesday night echoing Bettman, saying "they have not made any decisions or set a timeline for possible return-to-game scenarios." However, they added that they believed there was a chance to return to small group activities at the team's facilities in mid to late May.

"When we feel like the players are safe and we have enough evidence and we have enough ways to get back on the ice for us, it's probably going to be contained playing in four or five neutral sites," said Florida Panthers President Matthew Caldwell. . "I guess we would start with limited fans or empty arenas, so only the teams and their associated staff."

One scenario requires teams playing each other on four NHL tracks in North America. Each would play around a dozen regular-season games to match the rating and determine the start of the playoffs. The game was postponed with 189 games remaining for the 31 teams.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who sits on the NHL / NHLPA committee that meets weekly, believes "the fairest season is a full season," but that may not be possible. Players must approve any plan to return.

"The boys are preparing to possibly have to play in the summer," McDavid said, "and the boys just want to play."

That probably means playing in empty NHL buildings. Minimum league requirements require arenas that have at least four NHL-caliber locker rooms, a nearby practice facility, and hotel infrastructure. They also cannot be located in a COVID-19 hot spot, although that definition is unclear.

"Among the scenarios we are looking at there are potentially up to four (cities) because we need a lot of ice," Bettman said on Sportsnet last week.

Bettman alluded to playing up to three games a day, which would provide much-needed live entertainment on NBC Sports and other networks, many of which have time to fill up after the postponement of the Summer Olympics.

No fans would attend, and even broadcasters could simply call games remotely. Mike "Doc,quot; Emrick, the voice of hockey in the US USA For NBC Sports, he's done it multiple times for games hosted overseas or outdoors.

"It was an interesting concept," said Emrick. "It is not impossible because of the high definition now and the precision that is obtained with the cameras."

The league is still exploring sites, though Bettman's criteria put places like Edmonton, Alberta, and Columbus, Ohio on the list because practice trails and hotels are so close. Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan said Toronto was on the run, and Bettman spoke to Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney last week about Edmonton as one of the sites.

"We obviously expect the league to come up with a very detailed plan to mitigate risk," said Kenney. "I guess the NHL is looking to end the season in arenas for television purposes without big crowds. Whether or not we can accommodate that, we don't know yet. "

Some projections suggest that the NHL could lose up to $ 1 billion in revenue if the season is not complete. The financial blow would affect both owners and players under the league's revenue-sharing agreement.

There are still many unknowns, from when teams can reopen the facilities and recover players from Europe.

Still, Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has already suggested a way for sports to return: fan-free and with players quarantined and screened. often.

"On paper, this could definitely work if all the athletes, coaches, medical staff and service workers around them are isolated for 14 days and give negative results before joining," said Dr. Patrick Mularoni, medical director of medicine. sports at Johns. Hopkins All Children & # 39; s Hospital. "It would take 100% strict adherence to stay away from anyone outside the,quot; bubble "or the oasis and the virus would not enter."

One concern among players is how much time they could spend playing in relative isolation and without their family for what could be months. There is also a risk of infection, since hockey is a contact sport.

"Player safety has been something that keeps coming up when I talk to guys in the league or my team," said defender Torey Krug, NHLPA alternate representative for the Boston Bruins. "Frequent testing is something that would probably help, but we have to make sure it's really safe to get to even that point where we can talk about it."