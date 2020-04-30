Lauren London shares a powerful and forceful message from Nipsey Hussle

About a year has passed since the sad passing of Nipsey Hussle, and the world has not forgotten the rap legend and the activist.

Her beloved Lauren London has been actively working to ensure that her legacy is alive and strong.

A few days after the anniversary of Nipsey's death, Lauren dropped a quote inspired by the late MC.

The hard-hitting but powerful message was sent to the scorpists, those who waste time and are busy trolling on social media instead of improving, working hard, caring for their families and communities.

The post read: "Message to you Twitter bangers: Everything you cover up the hood and play internet games is doing nothing for all of you. Get some money. Put your family in positions. Put your friends in position. And then it comes back as evidence that these Yung n * ggas below you can do the same. "

One person said the following: "This is the different chapter in your life, but just like a book, you can always re-read your favorite part of your story, good luck, Reina."

Another commenter said, "Don't worry, you'll see him again. He loves you forever. This was always the plan. God is risen. Let's continue the legacy, because it is our duty. Peace and love be with you, always. @Laurenlondon "

This sponsor shared: "So beautiful that you still hold onto it, it really shows how pure your love was."

A fourth social media user explained: “Rip for him, they were really in love with each other, so tragic and unfortunately he died. Let her cry to pieces on social media.

Lauren shared an emotional message about her late partner saying, "Time is deceptive

A year has passed since you transitioned

The pain is as strong today as it was a year ago.

God knows I'd give anything to see you again

I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this

Prayers have kept me together

Children hold me and

Gods Grace and Mercy have led me here

Like today a year ago

I stay strong for you

Cause I know you wouldn't have it any other way

Because I remember every nightly conversation we had about resistance and fear

Because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit

With

every breath i take

I honor you

I carry this pain with a purpose

I promise i will make you proud

I promise to apply everything you taught me

In life and in death

Asghedom Ermias

There will never be another

Until we are together again …

I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that) 🏁 ".

