Lata Mangeshkar says she is disheartened upon hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance

The news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance broke out today and since then everyone in the show has been in shock. Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukemia for two years and the legendary actor passed away due to it in a Mumbai hospital this morning. Amitabh Bachchan broke the news to the world with a tweet And soon after, many celebrities began writing about what it feels like to hear the devastating news. From Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, everyone wrote heartfelt messages about Rishi Kapoor's disappearance. Singer Lata Mangeshkar also posted about the same thing saying she is completely gutted on hearing the news..

She tweeted saying, "Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mera liye bahut mushkil hai. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. " RIP Rishi Kapoor.