LASD reports that 70 employees, 115 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday that 70 employees and 107 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Thursday, 222 employees are in quarantine and 859 have returned to work.

Meanwhile, 3,201 inmates have been quarantined and 178 have been isolated.

Of the inmates, 115 have tested positive since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 68 inmates remained positive and 45 were said to have recovered.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,quot; have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been placed quarantined.

Prisoners currently in isolation have tested positive or are awaiting results.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

