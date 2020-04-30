Larsa Pippen talks one day to remarry after her divorce Scottie Pippen!

Larsa Pippen filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen over a year ago. With that said, would you want to get married again sometime or not?

The star revealed her answer after a curious follower asked her exactly that.

Your answer? – Simply "Yes,quot;. It seems that Larsa is not ready to give up on love despite how things ended between her and Scottie.

Additionally, another fan also wondered if she and her ex had been quarantined together in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic or if they were just parenting, and she confirmed that it was the latter.

The couple married in 1997 and have no less than 4 children together.

In 2016 Scottie filed for divorce for the first time, but they ended up getting back together.

However, their reconciliation did not last in November 2018, with Larsa presenting the documents.

This is also when rumors began to circulate that she cheated on Scottie, but Larsa was quick to dismiss those allegations.

Pl Ppl saying I cheated when I thought it wasn't. It was nowhere to be seen. I cried oceans on him. I would do anything for him, "she shared on her IG account.

Other enemies even went as far as to say that she married Scottie and stayed married to him for more than two decades, just because she was a "gold digger," something she also made sure to publicly deny.

She emphasized that "I don't care about money and I've had it all my life." I spent my birthday, New Years Eve, times when I really needed it, alone. At some point I decided to live my truth, and here I am. "

Right now, their divorce has yet to be finalized, but the exes have definitely been living separate lives since the documents were filed.



