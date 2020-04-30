Laguna Hills drops lawsuit for trying to block Inn from housing homeless coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Laguna Hills officials announced Thursday that they have dismissed their lawsuit aimed at preventing the county from using a state and federal program to house COVID-19 patients who are homeless in a city hotel.

City officials said they decided to drop the lawsuit after receiving the news from Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Orange County CEO Frank Kim, who offered "specific assurances,quot; about the use of the Laguna Hills. 76-bed inn, 23061 Avenida de la Carlota, as part of the Roomkey project.

Authorities said they were told the program was temporary, that it closed within 60 days after the end of the stay-at-home order from the governor, and that adequate security protocols and medical personnel were in place.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Orange County Reports Additional Death, 145 New Cases As Governor Newsom Calls For "Hard Closure,quot; Of County Beaches

The dismissal came on the same day that officials were planning to argue a preliminary court order.

As of Thursday, only one person was staying at the Laguna Hills Inn, but according to Kim, there were 162 others in used hotels in Orange, Stanton, Huntington Beach, and Anaheim.

Earlier this month, Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Delaney rejected the city's request for a temporary restraining order to avoid using the hotel as part of the program.

The Roomkey Project aims to make homeless people who have contracted the new coronavirus in places where they can be safely quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)