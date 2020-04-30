La La Anthony says she is very concerned about "getting used to,quot; quarantined life

As most of the western world remains behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is not uncommon for the wealthiest among us to worry about the deterioration of their daily habits.

For example, earlier this month, Masika Kalysha turned to her GI to show her newly obtained "quarantine 15,quot;. La La Anthony, on the other hand, is more concerned with how the quarantine measure will affect her future.

According to Page Six, who recently chatted with the media personality, La La is in the phase where she is now "surprisingly good,quot; with staying at home. However, that is the part that worries you the most.

During her conversation with the media mentioned above, La La said that she is getting a little more accustomed every day, but this scares her because it is not the best life one could live. La La said to page six, "I'm a little scared," because she doesn't want to get used to it.

The 38-year-old actress went on to say that she wants to go out and interact with others in the world, instead of always staying at home and working in isolation. As for how she has been keeping herself busy for the past month and a half, the actress said she is in the midst of creating a new project.

Currently, she has a show in the works called "Interceptado,quot; alongside her. Power co-star, 50 Cent. Also, the star has been working on a third book and also adapting her first novel, The love playbook, in a script.

According to Anthony, who has vowed to find the silver lining in all of this, the quarantine has given him time to work on a series of projects that were not receiving the attention they deserved. Anthony said it was "cool,quot; to get some of these ideas out the door.

Anthony recently worked with Hot 97 and Eat Clean Bro to deliver meals to hospital workers every Tuesday and Thursday through May 7. She is among many stars who have offered their hands in support during these troubled financial times.



