Kylie Jenner Strikes Back at Stormi Couture Brand Presentation: She Says She Ticked "Stormi,quot; When Her Daughter Was Born and Owns the Name

Many celebrities have shown in the past that when it comes to securing the bag for their children, they do so almost immediately after the child arrives. That's the case with Kylie Jenner, who is now in an unpleasant legal battle with a company that filed the Stormi Couture name as a trademark because she says she registered the name "Stormi,quot; when her daughter was born.

According to legal documents obtained by @TMZ_TV, Kylie Jenner comes face to face with a company that filed the name of Stormi Couture as a trademark because she believes she used the name "Stormi,quot; in an effort to earn money under the name of his daughter: and she aims to turn it off. Kylie has just filed new legal documents against Stormi Couture because she claims the company filed her trademark just one month after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie is now asking the US trademark office. USA You cancel the "Stormi Couture,quot; trademark of Business Moves. He reportedly believes the company used fraudulent information in his application and only obtained the trademark to capitalize on the name of his 2-year-old daughter. Kylie also says in her legal papers that Stormi "has risen to fame in her own right," noting that her birthday parties are covered by Vogue magazine and Kylie's successful Stormi collection by Kylie Cosmetics. The documents also state that "Stormi's name is well known and is uniquely and unequivocally associated with Stormi Webster."

You may recall that Kylie applied for a handful of trademarks for her daughter shortly after her birth, including one for "StormiWorld," but she was charged in a Business Moves lawsuit because the company claimed that people would be confused by their similarities, so Business Moves went ahead and first registered the trademark "Stormi Couture,quot;.

Kylie claims that the company has a history of suspicious behavior involving celebrities, including DJ Khaled. Khaled sued the company for its trademark "Asahd Couture,quot; in 2018.

