Kylie Jenner reveals that someone close to her house has coronavirus: Look!

Talk about a packed video.

Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians It is far from over, and this mid-season preview shows that most of the drama is yet to come, especially since the show was still filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. USA

The clip features excerpts from self-recorded videos, including one of Kylie Jenner admitting that it has been personally affected by COVID-19.

"It's scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," he says, without revealing a name.

Like a mouthful from the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti In the plays, in which he announces the order of stay in the city home, the family is shown doing what the rest of the country is today: staying inside and away from other people. Kim Kardashian documents the folly of trying to educate their children at home, Kris Jenner wears a mask Khloe Kardashian and True thompson activate dancing inside and Scott Disick He admits that he is "going crazy,quot;.

Everyone struggles to be apart too. Kris is particularly excited during a call with Khloe, bursting into tears when she says, "I wish I could hug you."