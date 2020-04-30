Kylie Jenner reveals that someone close to her house has coronavirus: Look!

Talk about a packed video.
Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians It is far from over, and this mid-season preview shows that most of the drama is yet to come, especially since the show was still filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. USA
The clip features excerpts from self-recorded videos, including one of Kylie Jenner admitting that it has been personally affected by COVID-19.
"It's scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," he says, without revealing a name.
Like a mouthful from the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti In the plays, in which he announces the order of stay in the city home, the family is shown doing what the rest of the country is today: staying inside and away from other people. Kim Kardashian documents the folly of trying to educate their children at home, Kris Jenner wears a mask Khloe Kardashian and True thompson activate dancing inside and Scott Disick He admits that he is "going crazy,quot;.
Everyone struggles to be apart too. Kris is particularly excited during a call with Khloe, bursting into tears when she says, "I wish I could hug you."
But the distance does not end the drama.
During a video conference with Kim, Khloe, and Kris, Scott asks about everyone's thoughts on whether or not Khloe has slept with her ex. Tristan Thompson again.
"Oh 100 percent," says Kim, to which Scott replies, "That's what I said! She says no."
There were many captures on camera before filming also stopped, from Kanye WestThe Paris fashion show with more tension between Kourtney and her sisters.
"You and Khlo seem disconnected," Scott tells Kourtney after Khloe tells him that "he won't participate,quot; with the rest of them.
Kendall Jenner seems to be struggling too. Talking to her on the phone, Corey's bet He says, "Kendall, man, don't tell me to shut up. I'm trying to help you."
On top of that, a frantic Kim yells, "Something's wrong with Kendall, turn around!" while I was in the car with Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.
Check out the entire teaser above to see what will come when KUWTK come back this September.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLad1462b2aebf67fb3438dc805a82026513%