Kyle Richards: It was weird filming RHOBH without Lisa Vanderpump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has revealed that it was "strange,quot; to film the show's current season without OG Lisa Vanderpump.

"People keep asking me if it was weird for me to do the show without Lisa, and before I started I felt weird," said Andy Cohen. "Because we had started together 10 years ago."

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here