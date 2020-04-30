Kyle Richards: It was weird filming RHOBH without Lisa Vanderpump

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has revealed that it was "strange,quot; to film the show's current season without OG Lisa Vanderpump.

"People keep asking me if it was weird for me to do the show without Lisa, and before I started I felt weird," said Andy Cohen. "Because we had started together 10 years ago."

She continued, "But once we start filming the show like it took off and all these women have so much going on. Things start happening that you don't really think about it honestly."

LVP walked away from the show after the Puppygate drama with Dorit Kemsley. The entire cast turned against her.

He later said he regretted filming the season.

"It was very difficult for me emotionally and where we started in the episode, it was in a totally different space. It was very challenging and opening TomTom and doing Vanderpump Rules and everything, it was not in a good space and that's what reality is. It's what's going on in your life, "he told Up News Info at the time.