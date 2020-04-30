Kyle Richards admits it was "odd,quot; to shoot RHOBH after Lisa Vanderpump's departure – Here's why!

Kyle Richards revealed how real Beverly Hills housewives have changed since Lisa Vanderpump left! At the time, she was on Watch What Happens Live alongside her co-star Teddi Mellencamp and they both shared their thoughts on this.

First off, Kyle admitted that there is indeed a big difference in not having LVP in RHOBH.

After all, Kyle and Lisa were the only two people who had been on the show since the first season, so they had always been a constant in their careers!

But, according to Kyle, she has already learned to adapt to his absence so that everything continues to go well.

She told WWHL presenter Andy Cohen that ‘People keep asking me if it was strange for me to do the show without Lisa, and before I started, I felt weird. Because we started together, ten years ago. But once we start filming, the show just takes off and all these women have so much going on. Things are starting to happen that you don't really think about honestly. "

It was then that Teddi also stepped in to share his side of the story, telling Andy that "I've also been able to get to know everyone in such a different way than I have in my past two seasons."

This discussion about Lisa was sparked by the host who wanted to know if filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 felt like a "new beginning,quot; without Lisa or not.

He noted that "Her name appeared once in the first episode in a cheeky way, and she's not a problem this season."

Well, it must have felt really different without her, since the previous season was filled with drama surrounding Lisa, almost all of the cast members had turned on her.

This is also what ultimately led her to decide to leave.



