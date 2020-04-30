KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian threatens to cancel Christmas

Happy and bright?
On this brand new night keeping up with the KardashiansThe Kardashian-Jenner family faced unexpected tension as they prepared for Christmas. The drama started when Kim Kardashian resigned as the host of the family's annual Christmas Eve party.
According to the KKW beauty chief, her husband Kanye West I didn't "want the responsibility of celebrating the Christmas Eve party at our house this year." It is understandable that the mother of four "felt bad,quot; about this decision as a mother. Kris Jenner She was so upset when she took over the annual party.
"I don't want him to think I'm not grateful," Kim relayed to the sisters. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.
The SKIMS mogul shared the bad news with Kris while at the Kourtney & # 39; s Poosh.com event. Hilariously, Kim revealed that she told her mother in public so that the latter would not appear.
"Do you know how people when they are dating and invite them to a public restaurant to break up with them? So, I thought I would do it in a public place and tell you that you really can't get mad at me,quot; northwestThe mom told Kris. "I'm breaking up with the Christmas Eve party, I can't do it this year."
Fortunately, matriarch Kardashian-Jenner maintained her composure, but revealed that she was unable to claim the party. "It is good that you have many brothers and sisters," Kris joked.
During a family dinner, Kris revealed who she believed should take over the reins on Christmas Eve.
"I think the perfect solution is if Kourtney, you wanted to volunteer for Christmas Eve," said E!, 64. declared personality. "Your birthday party turned out so beautiful … the way you did it."
When Kim and Khloe expressed their support for their mother's idea, Kourtney agreed to organize the party. However, as Kris suggested that the youngest daughter Kylie Jenner If allowed to organize on Christmas Day, Kourtney vetoed that idea.
"I'm not going to do Christmas morning! That's what matters to me, is to do Christmas morning," Kourtney explained. "Kylie will be overly exaggerated, she will have a chef … like, I don't want that."
Kourtney later explained that he was "happy to lend my house for the party," but he refused to miss a "magical morning,quot; at home with his children. Therefore, he informed his family that he would stay home on December 25.
Unfortunately, Kylie issued a similar ultimatum when the family got together to plan their Christmas Eve party. As Kylie explained to the group, she didn't think it was fair that "Santa just go to Kourtney's house."
"The best part of Christmas morning for me growing up was that Santa visits your house … I just want that for Stormi (Webster) ", defended the magnate of the lip kit.
As the conversation continued, the family decided to open gifts in their respective homes before heading to Kourtney's home. While Kylie, Kris and Kim liked the idea of having "a nice brunch,quot;, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner they were eager to keep things simple.
"I think if we could just take the day and not be cared for, why don't we do our thing?" suggested the supermodel. "That's what I like about Christmas morning."
Before the final party planning meeting, Kris and Khloe gave Kourtney a list of demands for Christmas morning. For starters, Khloe requested that brunch be ready upon arrival, including three large jugs of hot water, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Of course, Kris continued to remind her older son to "make him look super cute." As expected, Kourtney did not love the idea of thermoses filled with "nasty hot chocolate."
"You can choose whatever you want there," Khloe told Kourtney when Kris rolled her eyes. "You can put anything from f – king Switzerland."
"You guys are so nice to spend Christmas morning, maybe I'll change my mind,quot; Mason DisickThe mother jokingly threatened.
During a confessional, Kourtney noted that his family "is very demanding,quot; and that he just wanted his loved ones "to enjoy the moment." The dispute was cut short with the arrival of the party organizers.
After seeing Kourtney light up on the plans for the party, Khloe realized that she might have crossed a line with her instructions. "We are a little annoying," Khloe admitted as she praised her sister's openness to her ideas.
By Christmas Eve, all the tension had subsided, and the family was able to enjoy a fabulous party at Kourtney's house.
"The party couldn't be more special," said Kourtney. "I just had a lot of love, warmth and feeling."
From wooden decorations to a performance of SiaThe party was one of the best in Kardashian-Jenners to date. As for Christmas morning? Kourt remained awake until 3 a.m. to satisfy everyone's demands, which earned him Kris's seal of approval.
"She made it perfect," concluded the mother.
