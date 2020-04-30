KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian threatens to cancel Christmas

Happy and bright?

On this brand new night keeping up with the KardashiansThe Kardashian-Jenner family faced unexpected tension as they prepared for Christmas. The drama started when Kim Kardashian resigned as the host of the family's annual Christmas Eve party.

According to the KKW beauty chief, her husband Kanye West I didn't "want the responsibility of celebrating the Christmas Eve party at our house this year." It is understandable that the mother of four "felt bad,quot; about this decision as a mother. Kris Jenner She was so upset when she took over the annual party.

"I don't want him to think I'm not grateful," Kim relayed to the sisters. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The SKIMS mogul shared the bad news with Kris while at the Kourtney & # 39; s Poosh.com event. Hilariously, Kim revealed that she told her mother in public so that the latter would not appear.

"Do you know how people when they are dating and invite them to a public restaurant to break up with them? So, I thought I would do it in a public place and tell you that you really can't get mad at me,quot; northwestThe mom told Kris. "I'm breaking up with the Christmas Eve party, I can't do it this year."