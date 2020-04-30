KUWK: Kylie Jenner posts sweet birthday message to Travis Scott amid reunion rumors!

Amid rumors that they might be back together, Kylie Jenner turned to social media to wish her baby a happy birthday! As you know, the rapper turned 28 today.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a previous photo with the two of them and in the caption, wrote: ‘Happy Birthday @TravisScott !!!! Stormi's parents !!!!!!!!! ’

It seems the youngest of the Jenner sisters really wanted to mention the kind of relationship they have, that they are apparently just parents, so no one would misunderstand it!

After all, many people already believe they are together anyway!

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have been doing their best to always be there for their daughter, Stormi, whether romantically involved or not.

In fact, since they took a break from their relationship last fall, they have been quite friendly and have also spent a lot of time together for the good of the child.

This hasn't changed amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapper seen in the makeup mogul's company multiple times since the isolation orders were issued, even last night!

Travis appeared in the background of Kylie and her best friend, Stassie's TikTok video.

It seems like everyone had a super fun and wild night, drinking, dancing and more, judging by the IG stories the KUWK star shared.

As for the parents, Kylie and Travis started dating Coachella in 2017.

It didn't take long for Kylie to get pregnant, but she never confirmed that she was waiting until after giving birth to little Stormi, despite many rumors about it.

And for a while, Kylie and Travis also seemed happily in love and as if things were really going well between them.

However, in the fall of last year, they decided to separate for unknown reasons.



