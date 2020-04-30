Kristin Cavallari was "blind,quot; when Jay Cutler filed for divorce

News of the divorce from Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler shocked fans when it erupted earlier this week, but a new report claims Cavallari was "shocked,quot; by Cutler's sudden introduction after the couple returned from the Bahamas to earlier this month.

According to ME! NewsCavallari has known for months that her marriage to Cutler had ended. But, she had no idea that he was going to file for divorce so quickly.

"She hoped they could solve things more amicably and got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger," says one source.

Other sources claim that before Cutler presented, he and Cavallari had discussed their separation and agreed to split custody of their three children 50/50. However, when he filed for divorce, Cutler stated in his documents that he was "the available father in the home and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children."

Cutler's claim that he was the primary caretaker apparently surprised Cavallari "off guard,quot; and caused the owner of Uncommon James to respond immediately.

“His presentation was basically trying to get her out of the equation, so she had to respond strongly. She won't be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children, "explains a second source.

A third source says Cutler was a professional athlete in the NFL for most of his marriage to Cavallari, so calling himself the primary caretaker only because he's retired and Cavallari is working "is not accurate."

Due to Cutler's claim that he is the primary caregiver, Cavallari is now going to fight for full custody because "he feels he can raise children in the safest environment."

Information about the couple's broken relationship has begun to emerge from numerous sources and their court filings. According to We weeklyThings were "so bad,quot; in Cutler's and Cavallari's marriage that she signed a contract for a new house last November without Cutler's objection. However, she withdrew from the purchase because she and Cutler decided to try again and try to "save their marriage."

Everything was "friendly,quot; between the couple for months even though they knew their relationship was over, and they were trying to reach a custody agreement and divide their assets before filing for divorce. However, something suddenly changed and Jay Cutler filed for divorce without Kristin Cavallari's knowledge.

Now, she says that he has advised his business manager not to give Cavallari funds so he can buy the house he wanted to buy in November. Instead, they are living in separate parts of her Nashville home, what she called an "unhealthy environment,quot; in her court filing.



