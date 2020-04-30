Kristin Cavallari suspects Jay Cutler is hiding money: Source

Things continue to heat up in the divorce between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

A source close to the owner of Uncommon James tells E! News Kristin now suspects that her husband is "hiding,quot; some of the money she receives from her NFL pension. While the insider can't explain her suspicions, they explain that she's tired of Jay's alleged close ties to her financial team. "Jay and Kristin have shared the same business managers for years, but the managers have been friends with Jay's for a long time, which is proving problematic in the divorce, obviously," shares the source. "Part of the problem is that Kristin believes Jay is trying to hide certain assets from her."

This potential conflict of interest is hinted at in court documents that Kristin's legal team filed Thursday. In the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin claims Jay received an email between her and her financial manager, despite not including him on the list of correspondents. She believes it came into her possession in one of two ways: her financial manager "provided the email to the husband without the wife's knowledge or consent," or Jay "hacked the wife's password-protected email account." .