Kristin Cavallari suspects Jay Cutler is hiding money: Source

Things continue to heat up in the divorce between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.
A source close to the owner of Uncommon James tells E! News Kristin now suspects that her husband is "hiding,quot; some of the money she receives from her NFL pension. While the insider can't explain her suspicions, they explain that she's tired of Jay's alleged close ties to her financial team. "Jay and Kristin have shared the same business managers for years, but the managers have been friends with Jay's for a long time, which is proving problematic in the divorce, obviously," shares the source. "Part of the problem is that Kristin believes Jay is trying to hide certain assets from her."
This potential conflict of interest is hinted at in court documents that Kristin's legal team filed Thursday. In the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin claims Jay received an email between her and her financial manager, despite not including him on the list of correspondents. She believes it came into her possession in one of two ways: her financial manager "provided the email to the husband without the wife's knowledge or consent," or Jay "hacked the wife's password-protected email account." .
If the second scenario is true, she says this email is inadmissible in court.
Later Thursday afternoon, Jay filed her own response requesting that Kristin's allegations be removed from the record, as she included "immaterial, impertinent and scandalous matters that are alleged against the husband without any basis in fact or of law ". He also attached the debated email from the financial manager, who claims Kristin "brushed aside,quot; the board by warning her not to go ahead with her purchase.
In addition, Jay confirmed that his business managers are "people who have known Mr. Cutler for a long period of time,quot; and who managed their finances before their marriage.
This is just the latest development in the divorce between the two reality stars. On Wednesday, a fierce legal battle erupted when Kristin accused Jay of preventing her from buying a home for herself and her three children. She alleged that he is doing so as a form of retaliation since she disagreed with his proposed parenting plan that was "unfavorable,quot; to her.
She stated that this action is "typical of the husband's behavior towards the wife,quot; and that he frequently tries to belittle her.
Her legal representatives stated that she wants to move because, "the wife fears that if the parties must remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to her minor children."
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.
—Additional reporting by Jessica Finn
