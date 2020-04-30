Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler fight over money and child custody after split

Instagram

The former MTV reality star and her estranged husband are fighting over cash and child support arrangements despite their previous claim that their separation was amicable.

Reality tv star Kristin Cavallari has accused a separated husband Jay Cutler of withholding money from her in new legal documents filed amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Kristin said that her former retired football star refuses to let her buy her own home and also states that she will not leave her current home, leaving her in a financial situation.

He claims that things were bad enough in the marriage late last year that he started looking for houses and found something he liked, and Jay "never opposed" the idea. And although she stopped the process to give the marriage one more chance, she is now ready to move on, but he won't let her.

Kristin alleges that Jay started being tight on cash in March when they returned from the Bahamas, insisting that he told her he would not release the funds he needed for the house. She thinks that was his way of "punishing her."

They also appear to be having disagreements about child custody arrangements, with the former "The hills"The star who claims Jay tried to intimidate her into accepting a custody agreement that she considered" unfavorable, "and told her that she would not leave the Tennessee home they currently share.

Kristin says living under the same roof with Jay creates a bad environment for her three children, because she is constantly trying to fight her in front of them.

Cavallari began dating the former Chicago Bears quarterback in 2010 and they married in June 2013. They share children, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.