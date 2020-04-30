Kim Kardashian's hairdresser shares photos of the reality star with different colors and hair styles

Kim Kardashian's hairdresser, Chris Appleton, is making the best use of his time during the Coronavirus pandemic. He is the owner of Color Wow Hair and has been offering help and solutions for those who are trapped in their home and cannot fix their hair. The celebrity stylist works on some of the most famous hair heads and is known for creating amazing looks at Kim Kardashian. Now she's asking fans to look at various photos with Kim wearing different hair colors and to let her know which color they prefer best.

Kim has also commented on her social media accounts that she is contemplating changing her hair color once the pandemic ends and stylists like Chris Appleton reopen their doors. So far, it seems that many people really prefer the blonde look at Kim and she has mentioned that she is going to be a black blonde several times. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner change their hair color frequently. They are both fans of extensions and can easily go from long hair to the waist or longer.

Since the Coronavirus closed, Kim has focused more on her daughter's hair than hers. She even stated that she was going to use the time to learn more hairstyles for her two daughters: North West, 6, and Chicago West, 2.

You can see the post Chris Appleton shared on his official Instagram account, where he asked people to vote on his favorite hair color in Kim Kardashian below.

Many people have stated that they liked Kim's long blonde hair and red bob the most, which should be the least.

Chris Appleton shows off many hairstyles through his tutorials on his official YouTube channel and is considered to have one of the best YouTube channels on the web. In the tutorial below, it shows how to make "Ho Chocolate Waves,quot; and the look Kim Kardashian uses frequently.

Chris explains the products he uses to create a finished look that is also glossy and shiny.

What do you think of Chris Appleton's hair tutorials? Are you a fan of his work?

What is your favorite Kim Kardashian hair color?

