Kendall Jenner shoots people who say NBA players are "passing it,quot;

Kendall Jenner has dated several NBA players over the years, has had it with the jokes.

On Wednesday, several tweets were made at the expense of the supermodel, suggesting that Jenner is used to being "overlooked,quot; by NBA players, referring to her dates with various basketball stars. Jenner is reportedly dating Suns guard Devin Booker, and even took a road trip to Arizona with him this week, although the couple have insisted that they are just friends.

A fan on Twitter tried to support the star, tweeting "Maybe she's passing them on."

Jenner obviously liked that idea, and additional their own comment: "They act like I don't have full control of where I drop this c-ch."

Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, who has also had high-profile romances with basketball players, was quick to support her.

Kim was married to Kris Humphries, while Khloe was married to Lamar Odom and has a daughter with Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

While Jenner has been linked to Booker, she was also rumored to be dating 76ers star Ben Simmons in February. Before that, Kendall briefly dated NBA player Blake Griffin in 2017.