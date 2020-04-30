Kendall Jenner gains the sisters' support after hitting the whisper of being & # 39; past & # 39; by NBA stars

Instagram

Shortly after rumors of his courtship with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; exploded. she's subject to the sexist jab suggested through a viral TikTok video.

Kendall Jenner He got the seal of approval from his sisters while dealing with bad comments about his love life. Finding herself undergoing a cruel suggestion that NBA players are overlooking her after being seen along with Devin Booker, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star lashed out at the trolls and amused her famous siblings with her choice of words.

On Wednesday, April 29, the 24-year-old model wrote a perfect clapback in response to a tweet that negatively focused on her dating history with basketball stars. "They act like I don't have full control of where I throw this shit," he simply shared his thought on his own.

Kendall's post was quick to get the attention of Kylie Jenner. Within minutes, her younger sister responded by tweeting, "I love a good shot." She did, however, delete the tweet and replace it with another post that simply said "lmfao tweet of the year".

The daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner she has also found allies in her stepsisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While Kim nodded at her clapback tweet with multiple emojis rolling on the floor, Khloe showed her consent by presenting a series of coffin and stethoscope emojis.

A vulgar suggestion about Kendall's love life came to the Internet after TMZ reported on his recent date with Devin. The photos obtained by the media showed the former model of Victoria & # 39; s Secret dressed in a white blouse with a pair of beige pants while enjoying a road trip to Sedona with the Phoenix Suns player who wore a white shirt long-sleeved and black pants.

In response to the report, a Twitter user shared a TikTok video of three men throwing a girl. Along with the 15-second clip, the user wrote, "Nba players passing through Kendall Jenner." A fanatic defended Kendall suggesting, "Maybe she'll pass them on."

Before being seen with Devin, Kendall dated the NBA player. Ben simmons from 2018 to 2019. In January 2020, she sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen enjoying a brunch date with him. She has also been romantically linked to Blake Griffin, D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson.