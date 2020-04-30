Ken Foote remembers singer Bobby Lewis who passed away at age 95 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – This afternoon, I received the news on the Pat St. John Show on SIRIUS XM 60s on 6 (Mon-Fri at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) that R,amp;B artist Bobby Lewis passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. .

He was 95 years old.

Born in Indianapolis, Lewis began performing at carnivals and appeared with the Leo Hines Orchestra. He recorded for record labels such as Spotlighter and Chess, but in 1961 he released his most successful song, "Tossin,quot; and Turnin, "which was a # 1 hit for him on Billboard. He had one of the top ten songs," One Track Mind " , but after that, future releases weren't as successful.

"Tossin’ And Turnin & # 39; "was released today on April 30, 1961, 59 years ago. Written by Ritchie Adams and Malou Rene, the song is 2:29 on the Beltone Records label.

Thanks Bobby