Kelly Clarkson gives a touching touch to & # 39; Like a Prayer & # 39; by Madonna for & # 39; Kellyoke & # 39;

In the last episode of & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, the student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; offers a moving interpretation of the 1989 hit with the help of his bandmates from their individual homes.

Kelly Clarkson has made a Virgin classic yours. On Thursday April 30th, the hit maker "My life would be shit without you" entertained fans and viewers of "Kelly Clarkson's show"featuring a poignant rendition of the hit song" Like a Prayer "by the" Material Girl "singer in 1989 during her" Kellyoke "segment.

Performing the number from her self-isolating location in Montana, the season 1 winner of "American idol"She replaced backup singers with multiple recordings of herself, and virtually joined a team of her bandmates who did their part from the safety of their own homes. She also received help from music director Jason Halbert to the web cover.

Hours after sharing the cover through his program's social media account, the current judge at "The voice"He admitted that he missed his stereo." Oh my gosh, I love my band so much, "he tweeted Thursday night." Ha ha ha ha ha ha! I had no idea what they were doing and I'm so happy right now! The pointing, the drama, the sexy black and white @iamjessicollins and @jasonhalbert in keytar. I miss my musical family. "

Clarkson has been covering famous subjects by other artists in his "Kellyoke" segment before the coronavirus pandemic shut down studio production of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". She had delivered Mariah Carey& # 39; Disappeared & # 39; from the bathroom of his family's cabin in March, and paid tribute to Kenny rogers performing "Sweet Music Man" a week later.

On how "Kellyoke" came about, Halbert, Clarkson's music director in a 2018 interview with Vulture, said, "I think because of how it started on 'Idol', covering so many great songs on the show, when I started With it, I used to get tons of emails from fans asking me to cover certain songs. "

"So I brought her the idea of ​​'Why don't we make a fan request every day?' She loved the idea, and I think we've been doing it from almost the beginning," she continued. "Every time they came up with a concept for the show, that would become 'Kellyoke'."