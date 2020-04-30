Kelly Clarkson cries as Thomas Rhett talks about adopting daughter Willa

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins appeared in the Thursday home edition of Kelly Clarkson's show and told the story of a 4 year old daughter Willa Gray Akins& # 39; adoption.

Akins said Kelly Clarkson she "always talked about adopting,quot; her "life,quot; and that her mother is adopted.

"I just thought it was really cool," he said. "We'd talked about it from time to time, but it wasn't something we'd sat down on and had, like, a full adoption conversation."

That conversation happened after Akins traveled to Uganda with the 147 Million Orphans organization in 2016 and met a girl. After posting a photo of the little girl on social media and talking to her husband through FaceTime, Akins knew that she had to find the boy as her "forever home."

"I was, like, very touched. I mean, the second I touched her, it was, like, electric," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, my word. This little girl just took my heart.' I thought, 'Honey, we have to find her at home forever.' I know that's why I'm here to take this girl home. "

As Clarkson listened to the story, she began to cry.

"Oh my gosh. Okay. You totally oppressed me right now. I made my own makeup and this is not waterproof," said the singer and host as she wiped away a tear. "It's so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mom, you touch and hug them. It doesn't matter if it's yours or not. We are a mixed family. You're like, this is my purpose. It's such a powerful thing."