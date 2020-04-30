Kelly Clarkson cries as Thomas Rhett talks about adopting daughter Willa

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins appeared in the Thursday home edition of Kelly Clarkson's show and told the story of a 4 year old daughter Willa Gray Akins& # 39; adoption.
Akins said Kelly Clarkson she "always talked about adopting,quot; her "life,quot; and that her mother is adopted.
"I just thought it was really cool," he said. "We'd talked about it from time to time, but it wasn't something we'd sat down on and had, like, a full adoption conversation."
That conversation happened after Akins traveled to Uganda with the 147 Million Orphans organization in 2016 and met a girl. After posting a photo of the little girl on social media and talking to her husband through FaceTime, Akins knew that she had to find the boy as her "forever home."
"I was, like, very touched. I mean, the second I touched her, it was, like, electric," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, my word. This little girl just took my heart.' I thought, 'Honey, we have to find her at home forever.' I know that's why I'm here to take this girl home. "
As Clarkson listened to the story, she began to cry.
"Oh my gosh. Okay. You totally oppressed me right now. I made my own makeup and this is not waterproof," said the singer and host as she wiped away a tear. "It's so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mom, you touch and hug them. It doesn't matter if it's yours or not. We are a mixed family. You're like, this is my purpose. It's such a powerful thing."
Rhett also recalled talking to his wife after a concert and knowing they had to take the boy home.
"I don't completely remember even saying it," said the country's singer. "It was such a spiritual thing for me that it came out of my body. Then literally two weeks later we were doing home evaluations and talking to adoption agencies."
However, the process was not easy. Rhett and Akins spent months filing documents, traveling to Africa, and taking all necessary steps. Then in 2017 Akins announced that she was pregnant. In an interview with PeopleAkins recalled traveling to Uganda near his third trimester and hoped to bring Willa home. However, she told the magazine that the adoption was not finalized before she had to return to the United States for a pregnancy checkup.
"I probably could have pushed him, but I just didn't want to think that something could go wrong with my pregnancy," he told the publication. "It felt weird leaving one daughter and making sure the other one is okay. But I couldn't do it any other way."
Akins' mother and father ended up bringing Willa to Nashville. The "unforgettable,quot; artist said People It felt like "Christmas Day,quot; when they got to the airport.
A few months later, Akins gave birth to a girl named Ada James Akins, now 2. The couple also welcomed another bundle of joy, Lennon Love Akins, in February.
To see some sweet family photos, check out the gallery.
Also, watch the videos to see Rhett talk about adoption and his life as a father of three children.
