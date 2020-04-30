Kelani and Kamaiyah explain why they are fighting

Singer Kehlani and rapper Kamaiyah have been fighting and fans have been confused as to why, but now both ladies have addressed their shocking consequences.

According to Kamaiyah, Kehlani's "All Me,quot; introduced her to her and Keyshia Cole, but Kehlani ended up leaving her off the track and releasing her alone with Keyshia Cole.

Kamaiyah has signed with the YG label, and YG is the "Honey,quot; singer's ex-boyfriend.

After Kamaiyah released her version of the story, Kehlani posted the following message:

"I am STILL not speaking negatively of someone I ever cared about. I have a matching tattoo with. I respect and admire him. The business did not work in a collaborative project, I retired and got a 'green light'. My family and friends. AND HIS LOVE STILL ON THIS SIDE. "

Then he continued, "He came countless times to be an adult. He said, 'You've been around my son.' He still came across internet shenanigans, false rumors that don't make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE. And I, suddenly, am not from the same city as me when we were great. "