Keke Palmer Twerks with Orange Hair and Epic Tattoos in a Viral Video While Teasing a New Song: Fans Defend Her From Critics Who Say She's Doing Too Much To Change Her Image

Keke Palmer is busy right now, so "Kiki,quot; will take over, and she is teasing fans with new music that will make them feel different kinds of emotions.

The 26 year old Akeelah and the Bee The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a small preview of what she's been working on, and most people agree that it's pure fire.

He posted a video where he twerks in a bikini while showing off his bright orange color and amazing tattoo. The hair was designed by J. Wright.

The television personality is in top form, and for some, she is a complete meal. The clip was an instant hit, and fans can't wait to hear the full song.

Keke's career has taken a different turn by making his mark on television, but it is clear that music remains a true and genuine passion for it. It seems like he's having a lot of fun in the video.

Her caption read, "This is Kiki, not to be confused with Keke, and she will give you new music all 2020."

One commenter replied, "This is giving me vibes for the Barbie song, and I'm here for ittt✨🦄🤸🏾‍♀️."

A hilarious follower chimed in: “KIKI LOOKS LIKE YOU HAVE ONLY A FOO BOO !! YES LAWD LOOKIN DIVINE ✨😜🤟🏾 ".

A third person added: "Everyone loves Kidz-Bop tf outside of songs by blocking the parts we want to hear hahaha … Keke looks good as if."

However, one reviewer finds she is doing too much on the video and adds, "She is trying too hard to get over that,quot; kid-friendly "look. She is giving me VIBRES CRINGING … 😬😬

Keke seems happy, and love could have something to do with it. She said Harper's Bazaar recently: "I really don't do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I am one hundred percent authentic, but there are things that I keep for family and friends."

She continued: “I have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post there, because I post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, (posting about it) really doesn't come naturally to me, so I feel, why force it? "

Keke is a true success story, and his fans hope his empire will continue to grow.



