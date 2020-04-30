Karen Pence covers Mike Pence after face mask controversy

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Karen "Mother" Pence has been busy these days. She has a bad evangelical makeover, we took a women-centered approach to Trump reelectoral campaign, and now she's lying to her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, on national television. According to Karen, Mike simply didn't know about the Mayo Clinic's mandatory mask policy. That's!

Pence was widely convicted of choosing not to wear a protective mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday. After the visit, Pence. told reporters he was simply following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and insisted that he had no covid-19.

He told the group's reporters, "As the vice president of the United States, I am regularly screened for the coronavirus, and everyone around me is screened for the coronavirus."

However, the CDC has face masks included as part of their covid-19 prevention guidelines since April 3.

He dug the hole even further, suggesting that since he had no mask, he could speak better with investigators and health care personnel and "look them in the eye and say 'thank you'."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Urban Outfitters prepares you for a virtual date with a 40% discount on dresses …

Of course, all of this can be done using a protective mask.

This was an unsatisfactory response for anyone with a working brain, but Mother came to the rescue and tried to do some damage control.

During an interview with Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Karen Pence was asked about her husband's decision not to wear a mask.

"As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing that you do not have COVID-19, you did not use it," Karen said, referring to her husband's guarantee of a clean health bill.

So, she played the ignorance card.

"It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he discovered that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask," he said. "Someone who has worked in this entire task force for more than two months is not someone who would have done something to offend or scare someone." I'm glad you gave me a chance to talk about it. "

But Mayo Clinic instituted a mandatory mask policy for all patients and visitors on April 13. And if Pence was somehow not informed before his visit, being among seas of people in masks would have been a pretty broad lead.

Pence's excuse deflates further by taking a cursory glance at Mayo Clinic's announcement about mask policy. It says: “Patients and visitors are asked to bring their own mask or mask to wear. If a patient or visitor does not have a mask, Mayo Clinic will provide one. "

No distinction is made between those who have already been tested for covid-19 or not, and it is doubtful that Mayo Clinic ran out of masks that day.

It's obvious: Mike Pence probably was fully aware of the Mayo Clinic's mandatory mask policy before or at the latest during his visit. He simply chose not to use one because he felt emasculated by it Or think that the power of Christ alone is enough to overcome any pandemic. Nothing Mom says can change that.