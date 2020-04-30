Kandi Burruss updates fans on where she and Todd Tucker are today after the marital problems in RHOA season 12!

During a new interview for HollywoodLife, Kandi Burrus spoke about her marriage to Todd Tucker. As fans know, the two of them had some marital problems during RHOA season 12 and fans want to know what their position is today!

While most couples have their ups and downs, having them all caught on camera and broadcast on television is a different story.

Kandi and Todd also attend counseling sessions, which once again are normally confidential, but in their case, nothing at all!

That being said, you may know that Kandi revealed during such a session that her sex life has not been as good as in the past.

Meanwhile, her husband also criticized her for being too busy with "miscellaneous bulls."

But that was then, how are they now? The reality TV star tells HollywoodLife that "Todd and I are not currently seeing the counselor, that's the first thing." The second thing is that we are doing really well now. But, like all couples, we always have times when we don't get along too well (* laughs *)! It's like up and down! You could be doing something amazing and then all of a sudden you hit a patch with Todd where you are like "Grrr,quot;.

She continued to share that ‘I think we got caught during one of those times just because so much was happening towards the end of last season in the fall. We were filming when that particular drama was happening and we just kept it a hundred and we didn't try to hide it. Overall, I feel like we were going through a moment in time and now we're back in a great place, so everything is fine. "

Indeed, while they were in quarantine, they have been sharing a large part of their lives on social networks and it really seems that they are having the best time of their lives with the girl Blaze, who is Ace, 5 months and 4 years old.



