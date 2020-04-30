Kandi Burruss surprises "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; fans with some plastic surgery confessions in new video featuring Todd Tucker

Atlanta Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss has decided to talk about all the plastic surgeries she has received in recent years and has admitted that it has not been done.

This week Todd Tucker shared an episode of his Cooking with todd series, and his wife, Kandi, made an appearance in which she talked more about going under the knife instead of cooking.

Kandi, who has a habit of keeping it real with her fans, did not hesitate to go into detail about the work she has done.

The Xscape singer explained that after season 3 of the show, she underwent liposuction to repair her navel and back area.

She revealed: “He curved my side, where your love handles are. I was already in shape when I did. I still looked the same, but he squeezed the waist area. You know how you train as much as you can, but it's still a little bit in the love section that you can't get rid of? It was one of those things. It also took some fat from my lower back. Then he curled my back a little more. It gave me a little more cornering. It gives you more of a "pow,quot; look.

Kandi went on to say that many people assumed that he had done some work on his famous loot, but they are wrong.

The mother of three children went on to say, "Some people think, 'Oh, she must have done something to her butt.' I never did anything to my butt," she said. "When you bend your back just a little bit more, it gives you a much more pronounced‘ ooooh. "

As stated above, Kandi was not afraid to reveal everything to her viewers, so she spilled tea on her boob job.

She continued: “I had boobs, but they were sad. They were down. "They were still down,quot; even later. I put a little fat on my tits, but that's it. I never transferred anywhere else for those of you who have been trying to figure it out and make assumptions. "

Kandi also revealed that she plans to get under the knife again for this reason: “I want to get a breast reduction. They're double D's, and I need to go down to a C at best. I'll go for a B, really. "

What do you think about plastic surgery?



