Kandi Burruss remembers the days before quarantine full of shows and joy: watch her video

Kandi Burruss missed the days when people were not quarantined at home, and everyone was free to go out and have fun. These things have changed, and people's lives are governed by fear and uncertainty, without knowing what tomorrow will hold.

Check out the video he shared from a concert with Xscape:

‘Recalling the best days before quarantine when we could still have concerts with thousands of people having a good time …" Xscape ", Kandi captioned her post.

A follower asked, "Are you working on the Xscape biopic, and are you doing another tour plus an album?"

Kandi replied with: ‘I'm still working on it. Everything is on hold for a second. We actually had shows that we were going to do in May, but they don't happen now because of this quarantine. "

The fan was very happy that Kandi responded and said this: ‘OMG! Thanks for answering! I hope to see more of your group! Be safe and be healthy😘 ’

Someone else wrote: ‘I was so angry that I had to miss the last tour due to pregnancy complications. I pray they make another tour for their loyal fans who were unable to make it to the first leg. "

Another commenter said, ‘That's why I always told my kids that you are the singer for Nightangel in Masked. You sound so good Kandi. "

A fan posted this: ‘I can't wait until this is over and we can get back to this! I'm ready for a new Xscape album. "

In other exciting news, Kandi is the proudest mother there is! She just told her fans that her beautiful daughter, Riley Burruss, has just finished her last day of school.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

‘Congratulations to my baby @rileyburruss! She finished her last day of school today! I can not believe it. In this crazy world, my baby is about to start a new chapter. I love you riley !!!! & I am so proud of you! # classof2020 ", Kandi posted on IG.

Ad

Fans congratulated Riley and wished him all the best.



Post views:

0 0